    Coromandel Int Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,308.11 crore, up 63.94% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,308.11 crore in December 2022 up 63.94% from Rs. 5,067.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 539.35 crore in December 2022 up 42.32% from Rs. 378.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 822.25 crore in December 2022 up 44.65% from Rs. 568.44 crore in December 2021.

    Coromandel International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,308.1110,108.625,067.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,308.1110,108.625,067.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,361.425,933.683,214.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,533.441,650.41790.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-203.64644.49-165.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost165.68169.14148.76
    Depreciation46.9145.5642.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses670.42656.29536.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax733.881,009.05500.53
    Other Income41.4631.4325.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax775.341,040.48525.91
    Interest56.8154.1917.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax718.53986.29508.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax718.53986.29508.09
    Tax179.18248.17129.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities539.35738.12378.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period539.35738.12378.98
    Equity Share Capital29.4029.3829.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.3525.1312.91
    Diluted EPS18.3225.0712.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.3525.1312.91
    Diluted EPS18.3225.0712.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
