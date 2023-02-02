Coromandel Int Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,308.11 crore, up 63.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,308.11 crore in December 2022 up 63.94% from Rs. 5,067.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 539.35 crore in December 2022 up 42.32% from Rs. 378.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 822.25 crore in December 2022 up 44.65% from Rs. 568.44 crore in December 2021.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 18.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.91 in December 2021.

