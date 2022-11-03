Coromandel Int Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,113.39 crore, up 64.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,113.39 crore in September 2022 up 64.51% from Rs. 6,147.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 740.56 crore in September 2022 up 42.6% from Rs. 519.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,088.09 crore in September 2022 up 42.78% from Rs. 762.09 crore in September 2021.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 25.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.70 in September 2021.

Coromandel Int shares closed at 966.75 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.61% returns over the last 6 months and 24.98% over the last 12 months.