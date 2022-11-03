 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coromandel Int Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,113.39 crore, up 64.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coromandel International are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,113.39 crore in September 2022 up 64.51% from Rs. 6,147.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 740.56 crore in September 2022 up 42.6% from Rs. 519.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,088.09 crore in September 2022 up 42.78% from Rs. 762.09 crore in September 2021.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 25.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.70 in September 2021.

Coromandel Int shares closed at 966.75 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.61% returns over the last 6 months and 24.98% over the last 12 months.

Coromandel International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,113.39 5,729.10 6,147.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10,113.39 5,729.10 6,147.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,932.22 4,699.02 3,531.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,630.43 1,077.12 1,008.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 646.16 -1,461.66 156.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 169.94 156.03 135.15
Depreciation 45.74 44.56 42.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,677.66 573.21 573.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,011.24 640.82 701.09
Other Income 31.11 53.57 18.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,042.35 694.39 719.96
Interest 54.22 26.56 19.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 988.13 667.83 700.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 988.13 667.83 700.78
Tax 248.13 170.28 181.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 740.00 497.55 518.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 740.00 497.55 518.88
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.56 1.53 0.43
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 740.56 499.08 519.31
Equity Share Capital 29.38 29.37 29.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.21 17.00 17.70
Diluted EPS 25.15 16.96 17.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.21 17.00 17.70
Diluted EPS 25.15 16.96 17.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
