Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coromandel Int Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,611.27 crore, down 5.08% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coromandel International are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,611.27 crore in September 2020 down 5.08% from Rs. 4,857.98 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 588.93 crore in September 2020 up 16.87% from Rs. 503.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 851.32 crore in September 2020 up 17.83% from Rs. 722.49 crore in September 2019.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 20.09 in September 2020 from Rs. 17.22 in September 2019.

Coromandel Int shares closed at 717.15 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.99% returns over the last 6 months and 53.85% over the last 12 months.

Coromandel International
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations4,611.273,213.234,857.98
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4,611.273,213.234,857.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,845.561,287.701,977.29
Purchase of Traded Goods760.60622.80259.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks460.78370.651,285.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost136.04121.58112.79
Depreciation41.9542.1141.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses565.20398.01510.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax801.14370.38671.31
Other Income8.2310.699.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax809.37381.07680.81
Interest25.2843.4466.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax784.09337.63614.46
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax784.09337.63614.46
Tax196.6889.61110.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities587.41248.02503.47
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period587.41248.02503.47
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.522.550.43
Net P/L After M.I & Associates588.93250.57503.90
Equity Share Capital29.3229.3229.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.098.5517.22
Diluted EPS20.048.5317.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.098.4617.22
Diluted EPS20.048.5317.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Coromandel Int #Coromandel International #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results

