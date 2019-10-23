Coromandel Int Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,857.98 crore, down 3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,857.98 crore in September 2019 down 3% from Rs. 5,008.30 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 503.90 crore in September 2019 up 37.84% from Rs. 365.57 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 722.49 crore in September 2019 up 6.87% from Rs. 676.07 crore in September 2018.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 17.22 in September 2019 from Rs. 12.50 in September 2018.

Coromandel Int shares closed at 418.30 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.07% returns over the last 6 months and 12.01% over the last 12 months.