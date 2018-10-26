Coromandel Int Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5,008.30 crore, Up 37.33% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 5,008.30 2,528.45 3,646.86 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5,008.30 2,528.45 3,646.86 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,233.45 1,813.40 1,814.62 Purchase of Traded Goods 490.63 784.26 358.56 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 912.83 -877.66 304.06 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 106.30 99.18 87.43 Depreciation 26.26 25.57 24.92 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 598.82 495.37 514.28 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 640.01 188.33 542.99 Other Income 9.80 8.84 17.97 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 649.81 197.17 560.96 Interest 69.62 64.42 41.28 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 580.19 132.75 519.68 Exceptional Items -19.73 -- -- P/L Before Tax 560.46 132.75 519.68 Tax 194.42 42.28 176.88 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 366.04 90.47 342.80 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 366.04 90.47 342.80 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.47 -0.26 -0.27 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 365.57 90.21 342.53 Equity Share Capital 29.24 29.24 29.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.50 3.09 11.73 Diluted EPS 12.48 3.08 11.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.50 3.09 11.73 Diluted EPS 12.48 3.08 11.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited