    Coromandel Int Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,475.82 crore, up 29.55% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coromandel International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,475.82 crore in March 2023 up 29.55% from Rs. 4,226.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.44 crore in March 2023 down 14.96% from Rs. 289.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 450.09 crore in March 2023 down 1.4% from Rs. 456.48 crore in March 2022.

    Coromandel Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.87 in March 2022.

    Coromandel Int shares closed at 970.70 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.44% returns over the last 6 months and 9.12% over the last 12 months.

    Coromandel International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,475.828,309.594,226.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,475.828,309.594,226.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,562.385,362.633,073.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods403.121,533.44103.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks271.38-203.72-35.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost164.01166.57157.71
    Depreciation44.5747.0845.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses671.70670.10547.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax358.66733.49334.27
    Other Income46.8639.5976.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax405.52773.08411.06
    Interest52.4056.8321.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax353.12716.25389.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax353.12716.25389.68
    Tax90.08179.4299.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities263.04536.83290.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period263.04536.83290.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-16.60-9.98-0.72
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates246.44526.85289.79
    Equity Share Capital29.4029.4029.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.3717.929.87
    Diluted EPS8.3717.899.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.3717.929.87
    Diluted EPS8.3717.899.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Coromandel Int #Coromandel International #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 06:11 pm