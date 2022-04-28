English
    Coromandel Int Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,226.81 crore, up 48% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coromandel International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,226.81 crore in March 2022 up 48% from Rs. 2,855.97 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 289.79 crore in March 2022 up 85.94% from Rs. 155.85 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 456.48 crore in March 2022 up 64.95% from Rs. 276.74 crore in March 2021.

    Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 9.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.31 in March 2021.

    Coromandel Int shares closed at 847.65 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.52% returns over the last 6 months and 16.88% over the last 12 months.

    Coromandel International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,226.815,073.602,855.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,226.815,073.602,855.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,073.383,192.081,991.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods103.82818.4692.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.46-169.75-122.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost157.71150.51137.71
    Depreciation45.4242.8546.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses547.67537.45496.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax334.27502.00214.25
    Other Income76.7925.9015.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax411.06527.90230.00
    Interest21.3817.8216.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax389.68510.08213.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax389.68510.08213.56
    Tax99.17129.8057.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities290.51380.28156.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period290.51380.28156.09
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.721.30-0.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates289.79381.58155.85
    Equity Share Capital29.3529.3529.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----5,121.25
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.8713.005.31
    Diluted EPS9.8612.985.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.8713.005.31
    Diluted EPS9.8612.985.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
