you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coromandel Int Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,869.32 crore, up 8.75% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coromandel International are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,869.32 crore in March 2020 up 8.75% from Rs. 2,638.34 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 234.20 crore in March 2020 up 112.18% from Rs. 110.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 402.21 crore in March 2020 up 50.3% from Rs. 267.60 crore in March 2019.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 8.00 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.78 in March 2019.

Coromandel Int shares closed at 650.55 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.94% returns over the last 6 months and 54.12% over the last 12 months.

Coromandel International
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,869.323,278.652,638.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,869.323,278.652,638.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,797.002,060.851,762.16
Purchase of Traded Goods112.96500.52164.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-44.14-314.82-73.74
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost116.87120.72105.42
Depreciation45.0540.8035.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses495.92479.40421.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax345.66391.18223.89
Other Income11.509.088.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax357.16400.26232.51
Interest43.4345.9165.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax313.73354.35167.23
Exceptional Items-----3.71
P/L Before Tax313.73354.35163.52
Tax79.9689.9153.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities233.77264.44110.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period233.77264.44110.19
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.430.070.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates234.20264.51110.38
Equity Share Capital29.3029.2729.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves4,288.40--3,329.14
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.009.043.78
Diluted EPS7.969.033.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.009.043.78
Diluted EPS7.969.033.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on May 27, 2020 09:09 am

tags #Coromandel Int #Coromandel International #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results

