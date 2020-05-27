Coromandel Int Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,869.32 crore, up 8.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,869.32 crore in March 2020 up 8.75% from Rs. 2,638.34 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 234.20 crore in March 2020 up 112.18% from Rs. 110.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 402.21 crore in March 2020 up 50.3% from Rs. 267.60 crore in March 2019.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 8.00 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.78 in March 2019.

Coromandel Int shares closed at 650.55 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.94% returns over the last 6 months and 54.12% over the last 12 months.