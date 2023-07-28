English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Coromandel Int Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,693.39 crore, down 0.62% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coromandel International are:Net Sales at Rs 5,693.39 crore in June 2023 down 0.62% from Rs. 5,729.10 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 494.03 crore in June 2023 down 1.01% from Rs. 499.08 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 753.68 crore in June 2023 up 1.99% from Rs. 738.95 crore in June 2022.
    Coromandel Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.00 in June 2022.Coromandel Int shares closed at 1,004.55 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.88% returns over the last 6 months and -5.13% over the last 12 months.
    Coromandel International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,693.395,475.825,729.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,693.395,475.825,729.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,970.893,562.384,699.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,303.64403.121,077.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,055.69271.38-1,461.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost164.35164.01156.03
    Depreciation48.1044.5744.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses601.02671.70573.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax661.08358.66640.82
    Other Income44.5046.8653.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax705.58405.52694.39
    Interest40.5252.4026.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax665.06353.12667.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax665.06353.12667.83
    Tax167.4290.08170.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities497.64263.04497.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period497.64263.04497.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.61-16.601.53
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates494.03246.44499.08
    Equity Share Capital29.4029.4029.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.808.3717.00
    Diluted EPS16.788.3716.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.808.3717.00
    Diluted EPS16.788.3716.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Coromandel Int #Coromandel International #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!