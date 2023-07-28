Coromandel Int Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,693.39 crore, down 0.62% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 5,693.39 5,475.82 5,729.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5,693.39 5,475.82 5,729.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3,970.89 3,562.38 4,699.02 Purchase of Traded Goods 1,303.64 403.12 1,077.12 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,055.69 271.38 -1,461.66 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 164.35 164.01 156.03 Depreciation 48.10 44.57 44.56 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 601.02 671.70 573.21 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 661.08 358.66 640.82 Other Income 44.50 46.86 53.57 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 705.58 405.52 694.39 Interest 40.52 52.40 26.56 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 665.06 353.12 667.83 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 665.06 353.12 667.83 Tax 167.42 90.08 170.28 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 497.64 263.04 497.55 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 497.64 263.04 497.55 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -3.61 -16.60 1.53 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 494.03 246.44 499.08 Equity Share Capital 29.40 29.40 29.37 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.80 8.37 17.00 Diluted EPS 16.78 8.37 16.96 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.80 8.37 17.00 Diluted EPS 16.78 8.37 16.96 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited