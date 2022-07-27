 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coromandel Int Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,729.10 crore, up 56.37% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coromandel International are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,729.10 crore in June 2022 up 56.37% from Rs. 3,663.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 499.08 crore in June 2022 up 47.75% from Rs. 337.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 738.95 crore in June 2022 up 46.38% from Rs. 504.81 crore in June 2021.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 17.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.51 in June 2021.

Coromandel Int shares closed at 1,002.30 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.02% returns over the last 6 months and 9.64% over the last 12 months.

Coromandel International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,729.10 4,226.81 3,663.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,729.10 4,226.81 3,663.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,699.02 3,073.38 2,100.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,077.12 103.82 504.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,461.66 -35.46 -66.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 156.03 157.71 143.81
Depreciation 44.56 45.42 42.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 573.21 547.67 498.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 640.82 334.27 440.81
Other Income 53.57 76.79 21.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 694.39 411.06 462.56
Interest 26.56 21.38 17.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 667.83 389.68 445.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 667.83 389.68 445.47
Tax 170.28 99.17 110.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 497.55 290.51 335.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 497.55 290.51 335.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.53 -0.72 2.73
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 499.08 289.79 337.78
Equity Share Capital 29.37 29.35 29.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.00 9.87 11.51
Diluted EPS 16.96 9.86 11.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.00 9.87 11.51
Diluted EPS 16.96 9.86 11.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
