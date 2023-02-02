 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coromandel Int Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,309.59 crore, up 63.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coromandel International are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,309.59 crore in December 2022 up 63.78% from Rs. 5,073.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 526.85 crore in December 2022 up 38.07% from Rs. 381.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 820.16 crore in December 2022 up 43.7% from Rs. 570.75 crore in December 2021.

Coromandel International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,309.59 10,113.39 5,073.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,309.59 10,113.39 5,073.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,362.63 3,932.22 3,192.08
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,533.44 1,630.43 818.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -203.72 646.16 -169.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 166.57 169.94 150.51
Depreciation 47.08 45.74 42.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 670.10 2,677.66 537.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 733.49 1,011.24 502.00
Other Income 39.59 31.11 25.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 773.08 1,042.35 527.90
Interest 56.83 54.22 17.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 716.25 988.13 510.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 716.25 988.13 510.08
Tax 179.42 248.13 129.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 536.83 740.00 380.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 536.83 740.00 380.28
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -9.98 0.56 1.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 526.85 740.56 381.58
Equity Share Capital 29.40 29.38 29.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.92 25.21 13.00
Diluted EPS 17.89 25.15 12.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.92 25.21 13.00
Diluted EPS 17.89 25.15 12.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
