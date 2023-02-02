Coromandel Int Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,309.59 crore, up 63.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,309.59 crore in December 2022 up 63.78% from Rs. 5,073.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 526.85 crore in December 2022 up 38.07% from Rs. 381.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 820.16 crore in December 2022 up 43.7% from Rs. 570.75 crore in December 2021.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 17.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.00 in December 2021.

