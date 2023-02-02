English
    Coromandel Int Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,309.59 crore, up 63.78% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coromandel International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,309.59 crore in December 2022 up 63.78% from Rs. 5,073.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 526.85 crore in December 2022 up 38.07% from Rs. 381.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 820.16 crore in December 2022 up 43.7% from Rs. 570.75 crore in December 2021.

    Coromandel International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,309.5910,113.395,073.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,309.5910,113.395,073.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,362.633,932.223,192.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,533.441,630.43818.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-203.72646.16-169.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost166.57169.94150.51
    Depreciation47.0845.7442.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses670.102,677.66537.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax733.491,011.24502.00
    Other Income39.5931.1125.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax773.081,042.35527.90
    Interest56.8354.2217.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax716.25988.13510.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax716.25988.13510.08
    Tax179.42248.13129.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities536.83740.00380.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period536.83740.00380.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-9.980.561.30
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates526.85740.56381.58
    Equity Share Capital29.4029.3829.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.9225.2113.00
    Diluted EPS17.8925.1512.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.9225.2113.00
    Diluted EPS17.8925.1512.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited