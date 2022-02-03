Coromandel Int Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,073.60 crore, up 43.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,073.60 crore in December 2021 up 43.61% from Rs. 3,533.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 381.58 crore in December 2021 up 14.31% from Rs. 333.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 570.75 crore in December 2021 up 12.33% from Rs. 508.09 crore in December 2020.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 13.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 11.39 in December 2020.

Coromandel Int shares closed at 794.05 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.80% returns over the last 6 months and 1.20% over the last 12 months.