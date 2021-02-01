MARKET NEWS

Coromandel Int Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,533.01 crore, up 7.76% Y-o-Y

February 01, 2021 / 05:12 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coromandel International are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,533.01 crore in December 2020 up 7.76% from Rs. 3,278.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.80 crore in December 2020 up 26.2% from Rs. 264.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 508.09 crore in December 2020 up 15.2% from Rs. 441.06 crore in December 2019.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 11.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.04 in December 2019.

Coromandel Int shares closed at 844.90 on January 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.27% returns over the last 6 months and 36.69% over the last 12 months.

Coromandel International
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3,533.014,611.273,278.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,533.014,611.273,278.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,854.891,845.562,060.85
Purchase of Traded Goods693.79760.60500.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-169.70460.78-314.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost143.24136.04120.72
Depreciation42.2841.9540.80
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses511.56565.20479.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax456.95801.14391.18
Other Income8.868.239.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax465.81809.37400.26
Interest20.5425.2845.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax445.27784.09354.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax445.27784.09354.35
Tax113.04196.6889.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities332.23587.41264.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period332.23587.41264.44
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.571.520.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates333.80588.93264.51
Equity Share Capital29.3229.3229.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.3920.099.04
Diluted EPS11.3520.049.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.3920.099.04
Diluted EPS11.3520.049.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Coromandel Int #Coromandel International #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
first published: Feb 1, 2021 05:00 pm

