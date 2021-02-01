Coromandel Int Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,533.01 crore, up 7.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,533.01 crore in December 2020 up 7.76% from Rs. 3,278.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.80 crore in December 2020 up 26.2% from Rs. 264.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 508.09 crore in December 2020 up 15.2% from Rs. 441.06 crore in December 2019.

Coromandel Int EPS has increased to Rs. 11.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.04 in December 2019.

Coromandel Int shares closed at 844.90 on January 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.27% returns over the last 6 months and 36.69% over the last 12 months.