Coromandel Int Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,049.47 crore, Up 13.16% Y-o-Y.

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coromandel International are: Net Sales at Rs 3,049.47 crore in December 2018 Up 13.16% from Rs. 2,694.87 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 154.32 crore in December 2018 Down 10.35% from Rs. 172.13 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 313.72 crore in December 2018 Down 5.17% from Rs. 330.84 crore in December 2017. Coromandel Int EPS has Decreased to Rs. 5.28 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.89 in December 2017. Coromandel Int shares closed at 396.10 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -1.44% returns over the last 6 months and -31.13% over the last 12 months. Coromandel International Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,049.47 5,008.30 2,694.87 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,049.47 5,008.30 2,694.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,156.29 2,233.45 1,685.60 Purchase of Traded Goods 720.24 490.63 354.06 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -746.58 912.83 -151.77 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 100.17 106.30 90.08 Depreciation 26.92 26.26 24.77 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 515.45 598.82 398.52 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 276.98 640.01 293.61 Other Income 9.82 9.80 12.46 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 286.80 649.81 306.07 Interest 51.38 69.62 42.24 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 235.42 580.19 263.83 Exceptional Items -0.41 -19.73 -- P/L Before Tax 235.01 560.46 263.83 Tax 82.07 194.42 91.62 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 152.94 366.04 172.21 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 152.94 366.04 172.21 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.38 -0.47 -0.08 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 154.32 365.57 172.13 Equity Share Capital 29.24 29.24 29.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.28 12.50 5.89 Diluted EPS 5.27 12.48 5.86 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.28 12.50 5.89 Diluted EPS 5.27 12.48 5.86 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 21, 2019 07:40 pm