Coromandel Int Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,049.47 crore, Up 13.16% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,049.47 5,008.30 2,694.87 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,049.47 5,008.30 2,694.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,156.29 2,233.45 1,685.60 Purchase of Traded Goods 720.24 490.63 354.06 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -746.58 912.83 -151.77 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 100.17 106.30 90.08 Depreciation 26.92 26.26 24.77 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 515.45 598.82 398.52 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 276.98 640.01 293.61 Other Income 9.82 9.80 12.46 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 286.80 649.81 306.07 Interest 51.38 69.62 42.24 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 235.42 580.19 263.83 Exceptional Items -0.41 -19.73 -- P/L Before Tax 235.01 560.46 263.83 Tax 82.07 194.42 91.62 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 152.94 366.04 172.21 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 152.94 366.04 172.21 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.38 -0.47 -0.08 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 154.32 365.57 172.13 Equity Share Capital 29.24 29.24 29.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.28 12.50 5.89 Diluted EPS 5.27 12.48 5.86 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.28 12.50 5.89 Diluted EPS 5.27 12.48 5.86 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited