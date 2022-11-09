Coromandel Engg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.05 crore, up 15.68% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.05 crore in September 2022 up 15.68% from Rs. 31.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2022 up 60.08% from Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2022 up 154.26% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2021.

    Coromandel Engineering Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.0536.3431.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.0536.3431.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.2414.1010.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.401.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.472.292.00
    Depreciation0.550.540.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.8519.1818.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.16-1.63
    Other Income--0.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.16-1.62
    Interest1.001.101.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.04-1.26-2.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.04-1.26-2.83
    Tax0.100.100.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.15-1.37-2.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.15-1.37-2.87
    Equity Share Capital33.2333.2333.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-0.41-0.86
    Diluted EPS-0.34-0.41-0.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-0.41-0.86
    Diluted EPS-0.34-0.41-0.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:38 am