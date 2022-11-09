Coromandel Engg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.05 crore, up 15.68% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Engineering Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.05 crore in September 2022 up 15.68% from Rs. 31.17 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2022 up 60.08% from Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2022 up 154.26% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2021.
|Coromandel Engineering Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.05
|36.34
|31.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.05
|36.34
|31.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.24
|14.10
|10.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.40
|1.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.47
|2.29
|2.00
|Depreciation
|0.55
|0.54
|0.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.85
|19.18
|18.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.16
|-1.63
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.16
|-1.62
|Interest
|1.00
|1.10
|1.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.04
|-1.26
|-2.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.04
|-1.26
|-2.83
|Tax
|0.10
|0.10
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.15
|-1.37
|-2.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.15
|-1.37
|-2.87
|Equity Share Capital
|33.23
|33.23
|33.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.41
|-0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.41
|-0.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.41
|-0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.41
|-0.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited