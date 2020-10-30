172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|coromandel-engg-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-23-91-crore-up-143-41-y-o-y-6042011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 05:10 PM IST

Coromandel Engg Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore, up 143.41% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Engineering Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore in September 2020 up 143.41% from Rs. 9.82 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2020 down 232.61% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2020 up 31.82% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2019.

Coromandel Engg shares closed at 45.15 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

Coromandel Engineering Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations23.918.069.82
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations23.918.069.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.973.691.87
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.541.202.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.491.651.37
Depreciation0.770.740.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.223.715.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.09-2.93-1.41
Other Income0.020.030.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.07-2.90-1.32
Interest1.661.611.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.73-4.51-3.04
Exceptional Items----2.13
P/L Before Tax-2.73-4.51-0.91
Tax0.290.29--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.02-4.80-0.91
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.02-4.80-0.91
Equity Share Capital33.2333.2333.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.91-1.44-0.27
Diluted EPS-0.91-1.44-0.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.91-1.44-0.27
Diluted EPS-0.91-1.44-0.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Coromandel Engg #Coromandel Engineering Company #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results

