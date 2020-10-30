Coromandel Engg Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore, up 143.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore in September 2020 up 143.41% from Rs. 9.82 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2020 down 232.61% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2020 up 31.82% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2019.

Coromandel Engg shares closed at 45.15 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)