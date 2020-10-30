Coromandel Engg Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore, up 143.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Engineering Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore in September 2020 up 143.41% from Rs. 9.82 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2020 down 232.61% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2020 up 31.82% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2019.
|Coromandel Engineering Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.91
|8.06
|9.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.91
|8.06
|9.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.97
|3.69
|1.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.54
|1.20
|2.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.49
|1.65
|1.37
|Depreciation
|0.77
|0.74
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.22
|3.71
|5.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.09
|-2.93
|-1.41
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.03
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.07
|-2.90
|-1.32
|Interest
|1.66
|1.61
|1.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.73
|-4.51
|-3.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|2.13
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.73
|-4.51
|-0.91
|Tax
|0.29
|0.29
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.02
|-4.80
|-0.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.02
|-4.80
|-0.91
|Equity Share Capital
|33.23
|33.23
|33.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|-1.44
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|-1.44
|-0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|-1.44
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|-1.44
|-0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
