Coromandel Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.09 crore, down 36.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.09 crore in March 2023 down 36.51% from Rs. 41.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 53.48% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 155.32% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

Coromandel Engg shares closed at 45.15 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)