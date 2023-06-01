Coromandel Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.09 crore, down 36.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Engineering Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.09 crore in March 2023 down 36.51% from Rs. 41.10 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 53.48% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 155.32% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.
Coromandel Engg shares closed at 45.15 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
|Coromandel Engineering Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.09
|28.02
|41.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.09
|28.02
|41.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.29
|11.63
|16.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.30
|--
|0.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.73
|2.71
|2.33
|Depreciation
|0.57
|0.58
|0.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.33
|13.45
|21.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|-0.34
|0.22
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.09
|-0.33
|0.22
|Interest
|1.03
|1.08
|1.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.12
|-1.41
|-0.80
|Exceptional Items
|1.98
|--
|1.98
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-1.41
|1.19
|Tax
|0.34
|0.10
|2.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|-1.52
|-1.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|-1.52
|-1.02
|Equity Share Capital
|33.23
|33.23
|33.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.46
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.46
|-0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.46
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.46
|-0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited