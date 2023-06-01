English
    Coromandel Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.09 crore, down 36.51% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.09 crore in March 2023 down 36.51% from Rs. 41.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 53.48% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 155.32% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

    Coromandel Engg shares closed at 45.15 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Coromandel Engineering Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.0928.0241.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.0928.0241.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.2911.6316.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.30--0.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.732.712.33
    Depreciation0.570.580.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.3313.4521.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.13-0.340.22
    Other Income0.040.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.09-0.330.22
    Interest1.031.081.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.12-1.41-0.80
    Exceptional Items1.98--1.98
    P/L Before Tax-0.13-1.411.19
    Tax0.340.102.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.48-1.52-1.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.48-1.52-1.02
    Equity Share Capital33.2333.2333.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.46-0.31
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.46-0.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.46-0.31
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.46-0.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:31 am