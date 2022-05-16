Coromandel Engg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.10 crore, up 0.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.10 crore in March 2022 up 0.11% from Rs. 41.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022 down 140.52% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 down 34.72% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2021.

Coromandel Engg shares closed at 45.15 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)