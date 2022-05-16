Coromandel Engg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.10 crore, up 0.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Engineering Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.10 crore in March 2022 up 0.11% from Rs. 41.05 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022 down 140.52% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 down 34.72% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2021.
|
|Coromandel Engineering Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.10
|34.15
|41.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.10
|34.15
|41.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.07
|12.20
|12.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.51
|2.10
|3.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.33
|2.01
|2.17
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.67
|0.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.24
|17.49
|21.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|-0.32
|0.70
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|-0.32
|0.73
|Interest
|1.02
|1.17
|1.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.80
|-1.49
|-0.83
|Exceptional Items
|1.98
|--
|3.05
|P/L Before Tax
|1.19
|-1.49
|2.22
|Tax
|2.21
|0.04
|-0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.02
|-1.53
|2.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.02
|-1.53
|2.53
|Equity Share Capital
|33.23
|33.23
|33.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.46
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.46
|0.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.46
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.46
|0.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
