Coromandel Engg Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 41.05 crore, up 86.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.05 crore in March 2021 up 86.46% from Rs. 22.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2021 up 21.65% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2021 down 52.48% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2020.

Coromandel Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2020.

