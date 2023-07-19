Coromandel Engg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.94 crore, down 36.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.94 crore in June 2023 down 36.87% from Rs. 36.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2023 down 16.99% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 down 239.47% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

Coromandel Engg shares closed at 45.15 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)