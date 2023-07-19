English
    Coromandel Engg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.94 crore, down 36.87% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.94 crore in June 2023 down 36.87% from Rs. 36.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2023 down 16.99% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 down 239.47% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

    Coromandel Engg shares closed at 45.15 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Coromandel Engineering Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.9426.0936.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.9426.0936.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.1312.2914.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.300.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.432.732.29
    Depreciation0.390.570.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.9111.3319.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.92-1.13-0.16
    Other Income--0.040.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.92-1.09-0.16
    Interest0.891.031.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.81-2.12-1.26
    Exceptional Items0.211.98--
    P/L Before Tax-1.60-0.13-1.26
    Tax--0.340.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.60-0.48-1.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.60-0.48-1.37
    Equity Share Capital33.2333.2333.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.48-0.14-0.41
    Diluted EPS-0.48-0.14-0.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.48-0.14-0.41
    Diluted EPS-0.48-0.14-0.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Coromandel Engg #Coromandel Engineering Company #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:11 am

