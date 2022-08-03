Coromandel Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.34 crore, up 36.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Engineering Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.34 crore in June 2022 up 36.69% from Rs. 26.59 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022 up 46.21% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022 up 173.08% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.
|
|Coromandel Engineering Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.34
|41.10
|26.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.34
|41.10
|26.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.10
|16.07
|9.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.40
|0.51
|3.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.29
|2.33
|1.95
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.72
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.18
|21.24
|12.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.22
|-1.23
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.22
|-1.19
|Interest
|1.10
|1.02
|1.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.26
|-0.80
|-2.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|1.98
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.26
|1.19
|-2.51
|Tax
|0.10
|2.21
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.37
|-1.02
|-2.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.37
|-1.02
|-2.54
|Equity Share Capital
|33.23
|33.23
|33.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.31
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.31
|-0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.31
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.31
|-0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited