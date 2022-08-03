 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coromandel Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.34 crore, up 36.69% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Engineering Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.34 crore in June 2022 up 36.69% from Rs. 26.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022 up 46.21% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022 up 173.08% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.

Coromandel Engineering Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 36.34 41.10 26.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 36.34 41.10 26.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.10 16.07 9.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.40 0.51 3.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.29 2.33 1.95
Depreciation 0.54 0.72 0.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.18 21.24 12.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 0.22 -1.23
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 0.22 -1.19
Interest 1.10 1.02 1.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.26 -0.80 -2.51
Exceptional Items -- 1.98 --
P/L Before Tax -1.26 1.19 -2.51
Tax 0.10 2.21 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.37 -1.02 -2.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.37 -1.02 -2.54
Equity Share Capital 33.23 33.23 33.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 -0.31 -0.77
Diluted EPS -0.41 -0.31 -0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 -0.31 -0.77
Diluted EPS -0.41 -0.31 -0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
