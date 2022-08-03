Coromandel Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.34 crore, up 36.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.34 crore in June 2022 up 36.69% from Rs. 26.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022 up 46.21% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022 up 173.08% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.

Coromandel Engg shares closed at 45.15 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)