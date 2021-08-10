Coromandel Engg Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.59 crore, up 230.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.59 crore in June 2021 up 230.03% from Rs. 8.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2021 up 46.99% from Rs. 4.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021 up 75.93% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2020.

Coromandel Engg shares closed at 45.15 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)