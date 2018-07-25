Coromandel Engg standalone Jun'18 sales at Rs 10.24 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 10.24 10.36 6.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 10.24 10.36 6.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4.07 3.82 2.77 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.80 0.99 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.23 1.04 1.14 Depreciation 0.89 0.88 0.92 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.03 5.47 3.84 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.77 -1.85 -2.52 Other Income 0.68 0.39 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.09 -1.46 -2.49 Interest 1.55 1.06 0.85 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.64 -2.52 -3.35 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -2.64 -2.52 -3.35 Tax -- 1.66 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.64 -4.17 -3.35 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.64 -4.17 -3.35 Equity Share Capital 33.23 33.23 33.23 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.79 -1.26 -1.01 Diluted EPS -0.79 -1.26 -1.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.79 -1.26 -1.01 Diluted EPS -0.79 -1.26 -1.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited