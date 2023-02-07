Coromandel Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.02 crore, down 17.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Engineering Company are:Net Sales at Rs 28.02 crore in December 2022 down 17.93% from Rs. 34.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2022 up 0.72% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.
|Coromandel Engg shares closed at 45.15 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
|Coromandel Engineering Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.02
|36.05
|34.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.02
|36.05
|34.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.63
|12.24
|12.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|2.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.71
|2.47
|2.01
|Depreciation
|0.58
|0.55
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.45
|20.85
|17.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.04
|-0.32
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-0.04
|-0.32
|Interest
|1.08
|1.00
|1.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.41
|-1.04
|-1.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.41
|-1.04
|-1.49
|Tax
|0.10
|0.10
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.52
|-1.15
|-1.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.52
|-1.15
|-1.53
|Equity Share Capital
|33.23
|33.23
|33.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.34
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-0.34
|-0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.34
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-0.34
|-0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited