Coromandel Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.02 crore, down 17.93% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 28.02 36.05 34.15 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 28.02 36.05 34.15 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 11.63 12.24 12.20 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 2.10 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.71 2.47 2.01 Depreciation 0.58 0.55 0.67 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 13.45 20.85 17.49 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 -0.04 -0.32 Other Income 0.01 -- 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 -0.04 -0.32 Interest 1.08 1.00 1.17 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.41 -1.04 -1.49 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.41 -1.04 -1.49 Tax 0.10 0.10 0.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.52 -1.15 -1.53 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.52 -1.15 -1.53 Equity Share Capital 33.23 33.23 33.23 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.46 -0.34 -0.46 Diluted EPS -0.46 -0.34 -0.46 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.46 -0.34 -0.46 Diluted EPS -0.46 -0.34 -0.46 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited