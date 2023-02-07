 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coromandel Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.02 crore, down 17.93% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Engineering Company are:Net Sales at Rs 28.02 crore in December 2022 down 17.93% from Rs. 34.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2022 up 0.72% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021. Coromandel Engg shares closed at 45.15 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
Coromandel Engineering Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations28.0236.0534.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations28.0236.0534.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials11.6312.2412.20
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----2.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.712.472.01
Depreciation0.580.550.67
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.4520.8517.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.04-0.32
Other Income0.01--0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.33-0.04-0.32
Interest1.081.001.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.41-1.04-1.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.41-1.04-1.49
Tax0.100.100.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.52-1.15-1.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.52-1.15-1.53
Equity Share Capital33.2333.2333.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.46-0.34-0.46
Diluted EPS-0.46-0.34-0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.46-0.34-0.46
Diluted EPS-0.46-0.34-0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

