English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Coromandel Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.02 crore, down 17.93% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Engineering Company are:Net Sales at Rs 28.02 crore in December 2022 down 17.93% from Rs. 34.15 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2022 up 0.72% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.Coromandel Engg shares closed at 45.15 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
    Coromandel Engineering Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.0236.0534.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.0236.0534.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.6312.2412.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----2.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.712.472.01
    Depreciation0.580.550.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.4520.8517.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.04-0.32
    Other Income0.01--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.33-0.04-0.32
    Interest1.081.001.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.41-1.04-1.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.41-1.04-1.49
    Tax0.100.100.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.52-1.15-1.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.52-1.15-1.53
    Equity Share Capital33.2333.2333.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.46-0.34-0.46
    Diluted EPS-0.46-0.34-0.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.46-0.34-0.46
    Diluted EPS-0.46-0.34-0.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited