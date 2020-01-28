Coromandel Engg Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore, up 43.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore in December 2019 up 43.53% from Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2019 down 1.05% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2019 up 3.64% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2018.

Coromandel Engg shares closed at 45.15 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)