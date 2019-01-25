Coromandel Engg Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.35 crore, up 35.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Engineering Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.35 crore in December 2018 up 35.34% from Rs. 6.91 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2018 down 34.75% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2018 down 12.24% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2017.
|
|Coromandel Engineering Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.35
|15.26
|6.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.35
|15.26
|6.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.99
|6.00
|2.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|1.37
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.53
|1.59
|0.96
|Depreciation
|0.89
|0.89
|0.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.42
|6.73
|4.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.48
|-1.32
|-1.77
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.00
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.44
|-1.32
|-1.42
|Interest
|1.58
|1.54
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.02
|-2.86
|-2.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.02
|-2.86
|-2.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.02
|-2.86
|-2.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.02
|-2.86
|-2.24
|Equity Share Capital
|33.23
|33.23
|33.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|-0.86
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|-0.86
|-0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|-0.86
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|-0.86
|-0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited