Coromandel Agro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.13 crore, down 63.51% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Agro Products and Oils are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.13 crore in September 2022 down 63.51% from Rs. 66.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 down 90.61% from Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 88.44% from Rs. 3.20 crore in September 2021.

Coromandel Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.88 in September 2021.

Coromandel Agro Products and Oils
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.13 29.31 66.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.13 29.31 66.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.30 19.50 62.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.78 7.27 -3.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.48 0.63 0.48
Depreciation 0.18 0.18 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.25 2.03 3.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 -0.30 2.95
Other Income 0.05 0.02 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 -0.28 3.02
Interest 0.03 0.05 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.16 -0.32 2.98
Exceptional Items -- -1.00 --
P/L Before Tax 0.16 -1.32 2.98
Tax -- -- 1.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.16 -1.32 1.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.16 -1.32 1.73
Equity Share Capital 0.79 0.79 0.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.05 -16.70 21.88
Diluted EPS 2.05 -16.70 21.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.05 -16.70 21.88
Diluted EPS 2.05 -16.70 21.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:44 am
