    Coromandel Agro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.13 crore, down 63.51% Y-o-Y

    October 25, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Agro Products and Oils are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.13 crore in September 2022 down 63.51% from Rs. 66.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 down 90.61% from Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 88.44% from Rs. 3.20 crore in September 2021.

    Coromandel Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.88 in September 2021.

    Coromandel Agro shares closed at 2.58 on January 19, 2017 (BSE)

    Coromandel Agro Products and Oils
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.1329.3166.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.1329.3166.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.3019.5062.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.787.27-3.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.480.630.48
    Depreciation0.180.180.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.252.033.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.14-0.302.95
    Other Income0.050.020.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.19-0.283.02
    Interest0.030.050.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.16-0.322.98
    Exceptional Items---1.00--
    P/L Before Tax0.16-1.322.98
    Tax----1.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.16-1.321.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.16-1.321.73
    Equity Share Capital0.790.790.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.05-16.7021.88
    Diluted EPS2.05-16.7021.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.05-16.7021.88
    Diluted EPS2.05-16.7021.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:44 am
