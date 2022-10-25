Coromandel Agro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.13 crore, down 63.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.13 crore in September 2022 down 63.51% from Rs. 66.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 down 90.61% from Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 88.44% from Rs. 3.20 crore in September 2021.

Coromandel Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.88 in September 2021.

Coromandel Agro shares closed at 2.58 on January 19, 2017 (BSE)