Coromandel Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.73 crore, down 24.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Agro Products and Oils are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.73 crore in March 2023 down 24.64% from Rs. 64.66 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 140.4% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 down 125.71% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.
|Coromandel Agro Products and Oils
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.73
|26.43
|64.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.73
|26.43
|64.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|50.24
|21.99
|65.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.88
|1.11
|-9.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.49
|0.77
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.18
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.51
|3.20
|6.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-0.54
|1.41
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.09
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.44
|1.57
|Interest
|0.17
|0.03
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-0.47
|1.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.66
|-0.47
|1.33
|Tax
|-0.33
|--
|0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.33
|-0.47
|0.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.33
|-0.47
|0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|0.79
|0.79
|0.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.19
|-5.98
|10.36
|Diluted EPS
|-4.19
|-5.98
|10.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.19
|-5.98
|10.36
|Diluted EPS
|-4.19
|-5.98
|10.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited