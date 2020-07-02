Coromandel Agro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 50.53 crore, up 14.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.53 crore in March 2020 up 14.24% from Rs. 44.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 up 115.65% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2020 up 30.77% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019.

Coromandel Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.82 in March 2019.

Coromandel Agro shares closed at 2.58 on January 19, 2017 (BSE)