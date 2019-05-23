Coromandel Agro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.23 crore, up 98.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Agro Products and Oils are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.23 crore in March 2019 up 98.7% from Rs. 22.26 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019 up 84.92% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019 up 133.33% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2018.
Coromandel Agro shares closed at 2.58 on January 19, 2017 (BSE)
|
|Coromandel Agro Products and Oils
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.23
|25.06
|22.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.23
|25.06
|22.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.71
|33.02
|26.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.40
|-11.48
|-5.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.38
|0.38
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.25
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.47
|2.49
|2.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.38
|-1.59
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.00
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|0.39
|-1.53
|Interest
|0.60
|0.24
|0.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.30
|0.14
|-2.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.30
|0.14
|-2.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|0.14
|-2.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|0.14
|-2.00
|Equity Share Capital
|0.79
|0.79
|0.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.82
|1.83
|-25.36
|Diluted EPS
|-3.82
|1.83
|-25.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.82
|1.83
|-25.36
|Diluted EPS
|-3.82
|1.83
|-25.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited