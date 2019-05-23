Coromandel Agro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.23 crore, up 98.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.23 crore in March 2019 up 98.7% from Rs. 22.26 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019 up 84.92% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019 up 133.33% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2018.

Coromandel Agro shares closed at 2.58 on January 19, 2017 (BSE)