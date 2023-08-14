Coromandel Agro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.37 crore, up 47.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.37 crore in June 2023 up 47.94% from Rs. 29.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 up 10.89% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2023 down 870% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Coromandel Agro shares closed at 2.58 on January 19, 2017 (BSE)