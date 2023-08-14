English
    Coromandel Agro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.37 crore, up 47.94% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Agro Products and Oils are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.37 crore in June 2023 up 47.94% from Rs. 29.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 up 10.89% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2023 down 870% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    Coromandel Agro shares closed at 2.58 on January 19, 2017 (BSE)

    Coromandel Agro Products and Oils
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.3748.7329.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.3748.7329.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.7950.2419.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.79-5.887.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.590.380.63
    Depreciation0.140.030.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.804.512.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.17-0.55-0.30
    Other Income0.060.070.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.11-0.48-0.28
    Interest0.070.170.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.18-0.66-0.32
    Exceptional Items-----1.00
    P/L Before Tax-1.18-0.66-1.32
    Tax---0.33--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.18-0.33-1.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.18-0.33-1.32
    Equity Share Capital0.790.790.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.88-4.19-16.70
    Diluted EPS-14.88-4.19-16.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.88-4.19-16.70
    Diluted EPS-14.88-4.19-16.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 am

