Coromandel Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.43 crore, down 60.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.43 crore in December 2022 down 60.05% from Rs. 66.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 140.43% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 110.24% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2021.