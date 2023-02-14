 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Coromandel Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.43 crore, down 60.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Agro Products and Oils are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.43 crore in December 2022 down 60.05% from Rs. 66.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 140.43% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 110.24% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2021.

Coromandel Agro Products and Oils
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.43 24.13 66.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.43 24.13 66.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.99 19.30 58.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.11 1.78 -1.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.49 0.48 0.46
Depreciation 0.18 0.18 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.20 2.25 6.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.54 0.14 2.06
Other Income 0.09 0.05 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.44 0.19 2.36
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.47 0.16 2.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.47 0.16 2.32
Tax -- -- 1.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.47 0.16 1.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.47 0.16 1.17
Equity Share Capital 0.79 0.79 0.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.98 2.05 14.80
Diluted EPS -5.98 2.05 14.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.98 2.05 14.80
Diluted EPS -5.98 2.05 14.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited