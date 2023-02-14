Coromandel Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.43 crore, down 60.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coromandel Agro Products and Oils are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.43 crore in December 2022 down 60.05% from Rs. 66.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 140.43% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 110.24% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2021.
Coromandel Agro shares closed at 2.58 on January 19, 2017 (BSE)
|
|Coromandel Agro Products and Oils
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.43
|24.13
|66.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.43
|24.13
|66.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.99
|19.30
|58.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.11
|1.78
|-1.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.49
|0.48
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.20
|2.25
|6.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|0.14
|2.06
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.05
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.44
|0.19
|2.36
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.47
|0.16
|2.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.47
|0.16
|2.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|1.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.47
|0.16
|1.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.47
|0.16
|1.17
|Equity Share Capital
|0.79
|0.79
|0.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.98
|2.05
|14.80
|Diluted EPS
|-5.98
|2.05
|14.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.98
|2.05
|14.80
|Diluted EPS
|-5.98
|2.05
|14.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited