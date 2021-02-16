Coromandel Agro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore, up 26.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore in December 2020 up 26.16% from Rs. 24.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020 up 384.54% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2020 up 88% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2019.

Coromandel Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 8.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.66 in December 2019.

Coromandel Agro shares closed at 2.58 on January 19, 2017 (BSE)