Coromandel Agro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.06 crore, up 8.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.06 crore in December 2018 up 8.52% from Rs. 23.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018 up 107.01% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2018 up 141.83% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2017.

Coromandel Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in December 2018 from Rs. 26.06 in December 2017.

Coromandel Agro shares closed at 2.58 on January 19, 2017 (BSE)