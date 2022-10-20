Cords Cable Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.74 crore, up 24.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.74 crore in September 2022 up 24.3% from Rs. 105.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2022 up 13.1% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.84 crore in September 2022 down 4.37% from Rs. 10.29 crore in September 2021.

Cords Cable Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in September 2021.

Cords Cable Ind shares closed at 63.65 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.91% returns over the last 6 months and 18.86% over the last 12 months.