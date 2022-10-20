 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cords Cable Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.74 crore, up 24.3% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cords Cable Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 131.74 crore in September 2022 up 24.3% from Rs. 105.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2022 up 13.1% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.84 crore in September 2022 down 4.37% from Rs. 10.29 crore in September 2021.

Cords Cable Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in September 2021.

Cords Cable Ind shares closed at 63.65 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.91% returns over the last 6 months and 18.86% over the last 12 months.

Cords Cable Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 131.74 123.17 105.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 131.74 123.17 105.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 96.10 97.91 85.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.31 1.80 -3.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.17 5.73 5.61
Depreciation 1.96 1.91 1.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.66 8.62 8.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.53 7.21 8.13
Other Income 0.35 0.42 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.88 7.62 8.44
Interest 5.48 5.21 6.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.40 2.41 2.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.40 2.41 2.03
Tax 0.68 0.68 0.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.72 1.74 1.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.72 1.74 1.52
Equity Share Capital 12.93 12.93 12.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.33 1.34 1.19
Diluted EPS 1.33 1.34 1.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.33 1.34 1.19
Diluted EPS 1.33 1.34 1.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
