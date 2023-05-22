English
    Cords Cable Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.98 crore, up 6.75% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cords Cable Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 141.98 crore in March 2023 up 6.75% from Rs. 133.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2023 up 14.2% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.41 crore in March 2023 up 21.9% from Rs. 9.36 crore in March 2022.

    Cords Cable Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2022.

    Cords Cable Ind shares closed at 93.55 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.70% returns over the last 6 months and 77.51% over the last 12 months.

    Cords Cable Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations141.98129.36133.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations141.98129.36133.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials109.74103.02110.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.670.42-3.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.206.325.88
    Depreciation1.861.961.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.379.6710.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.147.977.21
    Other Income0.410.210.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.558.197.61
    Interest6.905.915.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.652.282.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.652.282.33
    Tax0.530.630.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.121.641.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.121.641.86
    Equity Share Capital12.9312.9312.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.581.271.39
    Diluted EPS1.581.271.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.581.271.39
    Diluted EPS1.581.271.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cables - Power & Others #Cords Cable Ind #Cords Cable Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:00 am