Cords Cable Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.98 crore, up 6.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.98 crore in March 2023 up 6.75% from Rs. 133.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2023 up 14.2% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.41 crore in March 2023 up 21.9% from Rs. 9.36 crore in March 2022.

Cords Cable Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2022.

Cords Cable Ind shares closed at 93.55 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.70% returns over the last 6 months and 77.51% over the last 12 months.