 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Coral Newsprint Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, up 124.5% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral Newsprints are:Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore in September 2022 up 124.5% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 down 119.94% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2022 down 138.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021. Coral Newsprint shares closed at 11.51 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.08% returns over the last 6 months and 188.47% over the last 12 months.
Coral Newsprints
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.862.681.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.862.681.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.492.460.97
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.05-0.26-0.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.210.190.16
Depreciation0.03--0.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.650.890.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.46-0.60-0.21
Other Income0.00----
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.46-0.60-0.21
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.46-0.60-0.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.46-0.60-0.21
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.46-0.60-0.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.46-0.60-0.21
Equity Share Capital5.055.055.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.90-0.12-0.41
Diluted EPS-0.90-0.12-0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.90-0.12-0.41
Diluted EPS-0.90-0.12-0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Coral Newsprint #Coral Newsprints #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results
first published: Nov 14, 2022 12:44 pm