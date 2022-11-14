Coral Newsprint Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, up 124.5% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.86 2.68 1.27 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.86 2.68 1.27 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.49 2.46 0.97 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.05 -0.26 -0.27 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.21 0.19 0.16 Depreciation 0.03 -- 0.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.65 0.89 0.59 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.46 -0.60 -0.21 Other Income 0.00 -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.46 -0.60 -0.21 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.46 -0.60 -0.21 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.46 -0.60 -0.21 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.46 -0.60 -0.21 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.46 -0.60 -0.21 Equity Share Capital 5.05 5.05 5.05 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.90 -0.12 -0.41 Diluted EPS -0.90 -0.12 -0.41 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.90 -0.12 -0.41 Diluted EPS -0.90 -0.12 -0.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited