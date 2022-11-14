Coral Newsprint Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, up 124.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral Newsprints are:Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore in September 2022 up 124.5% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 down 119.94% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2022 down 138.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.
|Coral Newsprint shares closed at 11.51 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.08% returns over the last 6 months and 188.47% over the last 12 months.
|Coral Newsprints
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.86
|2.68
|1.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.86
|2.68
|1.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.49
|2.46
|0.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|-0.26
|-0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.19
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.03
|--
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.65
|0.89
|0.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.60
|-0.21
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.60
|-0.21
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.60
|-0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.46
|-0.60
|-0.21
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|-0.60
|-0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|-0.60
|-0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|-0.12
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|-0.12
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|-0.12
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|-0.12
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited