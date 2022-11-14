English
    Coral Newsprint Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, up 124.5% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral Newsprints are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore in September 2022 up 124.5% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 down 119.94% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2022 down 138.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

    Coral Newsprint shares closed at 11.51 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.08% returns over the last 6 months and 188.47% over the last 12 months.

    Coral Newsprints
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.862.681.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.862.681.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.492.460.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.05-0.26-0.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.190.16
    Depreciation0.03--0.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.650.890.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.46-0.60-0.21
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.46-0.60-0.21
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.46-0.60-0.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.46-0.60-0.21
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.46-0.60-0.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.46-0.60-0.21
    Equity Share Capital5.055.055.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.90-0.12-0.41
    Diluted EPS-0.90-0.12-0.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.90-0.12-0.41
    Diluted EPS-0.90-0.12-0.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 12:44 pm