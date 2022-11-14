Coral Newsprint Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, up 124.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore in September 2022 up 124.5% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 down 119.94% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2022 down 138.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.