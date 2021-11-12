Coral Newsprint Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore, up 12.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore in September 2021 up 12.66% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021 up 71.06% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021 up 73.91% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2020.

Coral Newsprint shares closed at 4.00 on November 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.45% returns over the last 6 months and -41.26% over the last 12 months.