Coral Newsprint Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, up 57.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in March 2023 up 57.44% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2023 up 555.65% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2023 up 610.34% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

Coral Newsprint EPS has increased to Rs. 5.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2022.

Coral Newsprint shares closed at 17.01 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 63.72% returns over the last 6 months and 33.94% over the last 12 months.