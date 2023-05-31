English
    Coral Newsprint Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, up 57.44% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral Newsprints are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in March 2023 up 57.44% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2023 up 555.65% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2023 up 610.34% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

    Coral Newsprint EPS has increased to Rs. 5.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2022.

    Coral Newsprint shares closed at 17.01 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 63.72% returns over the last 6 months and 33.94% over the last 12 months.

    Coral Newsprints
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.932.241.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.932.241.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.601.961.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.870.11-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.190.20
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.660.830.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.43-0.88-0.68
    Other Income1.88--0.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.45-0.88-0.32
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.45-0.88-0.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.45-0.88-0.32
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.45-0.88-0.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.45-0.88-0.32
    Equity Share Capital5.055.055.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.74-3.48-0.63
    Diluted EPS5.74-3.48-0.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.74-3.48-0.63
    Diluted EPS5.74-3.48-0.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

