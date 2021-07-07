Coral Newsprint Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.18 crore, up 52.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.18 crore in March 2021 up 52.46% from Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021 up 73.4% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021 up 74.84% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2020.

Coral Newsprint shares closed at 3.38 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given -41.52% returns over the last 6 months