Coral Newsprint Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.18 crore, up 52.46% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral Newsprints are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.18 crore in March 2021 up 52.46% from Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021 up 73.4% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021 up 74.84% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2020.
Coral Newsprint shares closed at 3.38 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given -41.52% returns over the last 6 months
|Coral Newsprints
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.18
|1.13
|2.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.18
|1.13
|2.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.23
|0.89
|1.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|0.11
|-0.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.15
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.14
|0.67
|0.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.72
|-0.27
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.72
|-0.27
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.72
|-0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.42
|-0.72
|-0.27
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.42
|-0.72
|-0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.42
|-0.72
|-0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|-2.84
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|-2.84
|-0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|-2.84
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|-2.84
|-0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited