Coral Newsprint Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.82 crore, down 3.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.82 crore in March 2019 down 3.87% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019 down 78.21% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019 down 107.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2018.