Coral Newsprint Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.82 crore, down 3.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral Newsprints are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.82 crore in March 2019 down 3.87% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019 down 78.21% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019 down 107.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2018.
|
|Coral Newsprints
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.82
|4.08
|3.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.32
|Total Income From Operations
|3.82
|4.08
|3.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.29
|2.51
|3.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.39
|0.05
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.27
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.30
|1.26
|0.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.03
|-0.17
|Other Income
|0.18
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.03
|-0.17
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.03
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.30
|-0.03
|-0.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|-0.03
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|-0.03
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|-7.10
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.06
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.06
|-0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.06
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.06
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited