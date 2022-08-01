 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coral Newsprint Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore, up 107.42% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral Newsprints are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore in June 2022 up 107.42% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 up 5.82% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 up 6.25% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.

Coral Newsprint shares closed at 13.64 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.80% returns over the last 6 months and 178.37% over the last 12 months.

Coral Newsprints
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.68 1.86 1.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.68 1.86 1.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.46 1.50 1.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.26 -0.09 0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.19 0.20 0.16
Depreciation -- 0.03 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.89 0.90 0.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.60 -0.68 -0.64
Other Income -- 0.36 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.60 -0.32 -0.64
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.60 -0.32 -0.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.60 -0.32 -0.64
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.60 -0.32 -0.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.60 -0.32 -0.64
Equity Share Capital 5.05 5.05 5.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 -0.63 -1.13
Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.63 -1.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 -0.63 -1.13
Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.63 -1.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

