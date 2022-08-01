Coral Newsprint Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore, up 107.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore in June 2022 up 107.42% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 up 5.82% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 up 6.25% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.

Coral Newsprint shares closed at 13.64 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.80% returns over the last 6 months and 178.37% over the last 12 months.