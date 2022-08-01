Coral Newsprint Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore, up 107.42% Y-o-Y
August 01, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral Newsprints are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore in June 2022 up 107.42% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 up 5.82% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 up 6.25% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.
Coral Newsprint shares closed at 13.64 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.80% returns over the last 6 months and 178.37% over the last 12 months.
|Coral Newsprints
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.68
|1.86
|1.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.68
|1.86
|1.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.46
|1.50
|1.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.26
|-0.09
|0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.20
|0.16
|Depreciation
|--
|0.03
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.89
|0.90
|0.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|-0.68
|-0.64
|Other Income
|--
|0.36
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|-0.32
|-0.64
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.60
|-0.32
|-0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.60
|-0.32
|-0.64
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.60
|-0.32
|-0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.60
|-0.32
|-0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.63
|-1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.63
|-1.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.63
|-1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.63
|-1.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited