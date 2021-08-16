Coral Newsprint Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, up 69.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in June 2021 up 69.34% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021 down 17.42% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021 down 23.08% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2020.

Coral Newsprint shares closed at 3.82 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 17.18% returns over the last 6 months