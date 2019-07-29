Coral Newsprint Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, down 17.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral Newsprints are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in June 2019 down 17.62% from Rs. 3.69 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2019 down 253.24% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2019 down 525% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.

Coral Newsprint shares closed at 6.25 on July 23, 2019 (BSE)