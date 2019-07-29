Coral Newsprint Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, down 17.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral Newsprints are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in June 2019 down 17.62% from Rs. 3.69 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2019 down 253.24% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2019 down 525% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.
Coral Newsprint shares closed at 6.25 on July 23, 2019 (BSE)
|Coral Newsprints
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.04
|3.82
|3.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|Total Income From Operations
|3.04
|3.82
|3.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.11
|2.29
|2.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.09
|0.39
|0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.29
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.02
|1.30
|1.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.48
|-0.08
|Other Income
|--
|0.18
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.30
|-0.08
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.30
|-0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|-0.30
|-0.08
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|-0.30
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|-0.30
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.61
|-0.59
|-1.59
|Diluted EPS
|-5.61
|-0.59
|-1.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.61
|-0.59
|-1.59
|Diluted EPS
|-5.61
|-0.59
|-1.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited