Coral Newsprint standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 3.69 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 3.69 3.65 1.61 Other Operating Income 0.00 0.32 -- Total Income From Operations 3.69 3.97 1.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.31 3.11 0.85 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.17 -0.05 0.08 Power & Fuel -- -- 0.39 Employees Cost 0.23 0.16 0.22 Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.02 0.87 0.19 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 -0.17 -0.17 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 -0.17 -0.17 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.08 -0.17 -0.17 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.08 -0.17 -0.17 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 -0.17 -0.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 -0.17 -0.17 Equity Share Capital 5.05 5.05 5.05 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -7.10 -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.59 -0.33 -0.33 Diluted EPS -1.59 -0.33 -0.33 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.59 -0.33 -0.33 Diluted EPS -1.59 -0.33 -0.33 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited